Hangman Page vs. Jay Lethal Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

A new match has been added to next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced the match on Friday’s episode of Rampage after Lethal cut a promo talking about how he was tired of Hangman targeting Jarrett and said he was stepping up.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs Wednesday night on TBS, is:

* Kazuchika Okada and Claudio Castagnoli face-to-face

* Swerve Strickland vs. Wheeler Yuta

* Hangman Page vs. Jay Lethal