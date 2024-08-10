wrestling / News
Hangman Page vs. Jay Lethal Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
A new match has been added to next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced the match on Friday’s episode of Rampage after Lethal cut a promo talking about how he was tired of Hangman targeting Jarrett and said he was stepping up.
The updated lineup for the show, which airs Wednesday night on TBS, is:
* Kazuchika Okada and Claudio Castagnoli face-to-face
* Swerve Strickland vs. Wheeler Yuta
* Hangman Page vs. Jay Lethal
After seeing Jeff Jarrett get attacked on Dynamite, Jay Lethal is DONE with "Hangman" Adam Page terrorizing the #AEW locker room!
And he's ready to do something about it NEXT WEEK on #AEWDynamite!
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 10, 2024