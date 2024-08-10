wrestling / News

Hangman Page vs. Jay Lethal Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

August 9, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite 8-14-24 HP JL Image Credit: AEW

A new match has been added to next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced the match on Friday’s episode of Rampage after Lethal cut a promo talking about how he was tired of Hangman targeting Jarrett and said he was stepping up.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs Wednesday night on TBS, is:

* Kazuchika Okada and Claudio Castagnoli face-to-face
* Swerve Strickland vs. Wheeler Yuta
* Hangman Page vs. Jay Lethal

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading