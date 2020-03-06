wrestling / News

Hangman Page Jokes About Fans Giving Him Free Beer At AEW Events

March 6, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Hangman Page

During his past appearances on AEW Dynamite, whenever Hangman Adam Page wanted a beer, he could probably find one from a willing fan. Since he’s someone who likes his beer, that tends to happen a lot. Page joked about fans who spend money on the beverage just to hand it over to him.

He wrote: “Can you believe these people just regular givin me like $100 worth of beer?

