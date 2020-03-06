wrestling / News
Hangman Page Jokes About Fans Giving Him Free Beer At AEW Events
March 6, 2020 | Posted by
During his past appearances on AEW Dynamite, whenever Hangman Adam Page wanted a beer, he could probably find one from a willing fan. Since he’s someone who likes his beer, that tends to happen a lot. Page joked about fans who spend money on the beverage just to hand it over to him.
He wrote: “Can you believe these people just regular givin me like $100 worth of beer?”
can you believe these people just regular givin me like $100 worth of beer
— HANGMAN PAGE (@theAdamPage) March 5, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Note On Nick Jackson and Kenny Omega Missing Dynamite Last Night
- Goldberg On The Difficulty Of Preparing For His Super ShowDown Match, Still Competing at a Main Event Level
- Matt Hardy Says He’s Aged Out of WWE, Wants to Go Somewhere Where He Can Maximize His Creativity, Explains What He Wants, Thanks Vince McMahon
- MJF Responds to Earlier Report on Incident, Cody Says MJF Is ‘Immature and Doesn’t Represent the Brand’