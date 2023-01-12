wrestling / News

Hangman Page Defeats Jon Moxley In Return Match At AEW Dynamite

January 11, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Hangman Page AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

Hangman Page returned to the ring for the first time in three months on AEW Dynamite, picking up a win over Jon Moxley. Tonight’s episode of Dynamite saw Page make his return to the ring since his match with Moxley on the October 18th episode of Dynamite. Page was successful in his return, putting away Moxley after a Buckshot Lariat.

Page suffered a concussion in the October 18th match, and had been out of action since. You can see clips from the match below:

