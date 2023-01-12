Hangman Page Defeats Jon Moxley In Return Match At AEW Dynamite

Hangman Page returned to the ring for the first time in three months on AEW Dynamite, picking up a win over Jon Moxley. Tonight’s episode of Dynamite saw Page make his return to the ring since his match with Moxley on the October 18th episode of Dynamite. Page was successful in his return, putting away Moxley after a Buckshot Lariat.

Page suffered a concussion in the October 18th match, and had been out of action since. You can see clips from the match below:

