wrestling / News

Hangman Page Makes Jon Moxley Tap Out In Texas Deathmatch At AEW Revolution (Clips)

March 5, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Hangman Page AEW Revolution Image Credit: AEW

Hangman Page won a bloody brawl against Jon Moxley at AEW Revolution, making the Blackpool Combat Club member tap out in a Texas Deathmatch. Page defeated Moxley on Sunday’s PPV, surviving several brutal assaults and ultimately hanging Moxley fromo the ropes with a chain to force the former AEW World Champion to tap out.

You can see highlights from the match below, and our live coverage of the PPV here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Revolution, Hangman Page, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading