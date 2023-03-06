Hangman Page Makes Jon Moxley Tap Out In Texas Deathmatch At AEW Revolution (Clips)

Hangman Page won a bloody brawl against Jon Moxley at AEW Revolution, making the Blackpool Combat Club member tap out in a Texas Deathmatch. Page defeated Moxley on Sunday’s PPV, surviving several brutal assaults and ultimately hanging Moxley fromo the ropes with a chain to force the former AEW World Champion to tap out.

You can see highlights from the match below, and our live coverage of the PPV here.