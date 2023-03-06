wrestling / News
Hangman Page Makes Jon Moxley Tap Out In Texas Deathmatch At AEW Revolution (Clips)
Hangman Page won a bloody brawl against Jon Moxley at AEW Revolution, making the Blackpool Combat Club member tap out in a Texas Deathmatch. Page defeated Moxley on Sunday’s PPV, surviving several brutal assaults and ultimately hanging Moxley fromo the ropes with a chain to force the former AEW World Champion to tap out.
You can see highlights from the match below, and our live coverage of the PPV here.
.@JonMoxley getting into his element here!



— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 6, 2023
Dinner time for @JonMoxley!



— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 6, 2023
#HangmanAdamPage disfiguring the steel chair with Moxley's back!



— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 6, 2023
Barb wire moonsault off the top by #HangmanAdamPage!



— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 6, 2023
Painful may be an understatement!@JonMoxley #HangmanAdamPage



— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 6, 2023
A ROUGH landing for #HangmanAdamPage!



— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 6, 2023
A depraved level of violence from @JonMoxley 😱



— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 6, 2023
#HangmanAdamPage will not give up!



— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 6, 2023
