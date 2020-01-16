wrestling / News

Hangman Page & Kenny Omega Earn Shot at AEW World Tag Team Titles on Dynamite (Clips)

January 15, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Hangman Page Kenny Omega

– Hangman Page and Kenny Omega are the new #1 contenders to the AEW World Tag Team Championships after their win on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Page and Omega defeated Best Friends, Young Bucks, and Santana & Ortiz on tonight’s show to earn a shot at SCU’s World Tag Team Championships.

The two teams will face off next week on Dynamite.

