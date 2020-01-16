wrestling / News
Hangman Page & Kenny Omega Earn Shot at AEW World Tag Team Titles on Dynamite (Clips)
– Hangman Page and Kenny Omega are the new #1 contenders to the AEW World Tag Team Championships after their win on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Page and Omega defeated Best Friends, Young Bucks, and Santana & Ortiz on tonight’s show to earn a shot at SCU’s World Tag Team Championships.
The two teams will face off next week on Dynamite.
What a rush of blood to the head to Matt Jackson!
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama 8e/7c #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/udEe9xxmqZ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) January 16, 2020
Santana is risking it all for a shot at the #AEW World tag Team Championships! Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama 8e/7c #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/rEtrFypzzY
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) January 16, 2020
Absolute chaos to start #AEWDynamite. LET'S. GO. pic.twitter.com/P92BIaZIdD
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) January 16, 2020
A freshly squeezed NINE-MAN suplex 🍊🍊🍊🍊🍊🍊🍊🍊🍊#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/Uf0GGGEQsG
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) January 16, 2020
Don't take your eyes off @KennyOmegamanX! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/aYGmfXbiH4
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) January 16, 2020
