Hangman Page & Kenny Omega Earn Shot at AEW World Tag Team Titles on Dynamite (Clips)

– Hangman Page and Kenny Omega are the new #1 contenders to the AEW World Tag Team Championships after their win on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Page and Omega defeated Best Friends, Young Bucks, and Santana & Ortiz on tonight’s show to earn a shot at SCU’s World Tag Team Championships.

The two teams will face off next week on Dynamite.

Absolute chaos to start #AEWDynamite. LET'S. GO. pic.twitter.com/P92BIaZIdD — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) January 16, 2020