AEW News: Page and Omega Defend World Tag Titles, Highlights of 8-Man Tag Team Match, Cody on Hot Ones

July 9, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Hangman Page and Kenny Omega are still the AEW World Tag Team champions after Fyter Fest night two. AEW posted a video from the match, which saw the champs beat Best Friends to retain the titles:

– AEW also posted a clip of Lucha Brothers and The Butcher and The Blade’s win over FTR and the Young Bucks:

– The full video of Cody on Hot Ones is online, and you can check it out below:

