wrestling / News
AEW News: Page and Omega Defend World Tag Titles, Highlights of 8-Man Tag Team Match, Cody on Hot Ones
July 9, 2020 | Posted by
– Hangman Page and Kenny Omega are still the AEW World Tag Team champions after Fyter Fest night two. AEW posted a video from the match, which saw the champs beat Best Friends to retain the titles:
– AEW also posted a clip of Lucha Brothers and The Butcher and The Blade’s win over FTR and the Young Bucks:
– The full video of Cody on Hot Ones is online, and you can check it out below:
More Trending Stories
- Matt Riddle Responds To Sexual Assault Allegations In New Video, Confirms Affair But Denies Abuse
- Billy Gunn’s Wife Denies Reports That He Sent Cease and Desist to Tony Gunn Over ‘The Gunn Show’
- Booker T Responds To Sasha Banks Saying She & Bayley Are Better Than Harlem Heat
- Mick Foley Discusses How Vince McMahon Didn’t Want To Bring Him to WWE Originally, How He Ended Up With Mankind Mask That Was Designed for The Undertaker