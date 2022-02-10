wrestling / News
AEW News: Hangman Page Defeats Lance Archer in Texas Deathmatch, Serena Deeb vs. Katie Arquette Clip
– Hangman Page won a bloody battle with Lance Archer to retain the AEW World Championship. Page beat Archer in a Texas Deathmatch to retain his championship, and a clip from the match is below:
– Serena Deeb’s 5-Minute Rookie Open Challenge ended with Deeb defeating Katie Arquette in less than a minute:
And in just over a minute, the rookie taps out to #TheProfessor @SerenaDeeb!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/gi0B9KXeLA
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 10, 2022
