wrestling / News

AEW News: Hangman Page Defeats Lance Archer in Texas Deathmatch, Serena Deeb vs. Katie Arquette Clip

February 10, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Hangman Page Lance Archer Image Credit: AEW

– Hangman Page won a bloody battle with Lance Archer to retain the AEW World Championship. Page beat Archer in a Texas Deathmatch to retain his championship, and a clip from the match is below:

– Serena Deeb’s 5-Minute Rookie Open Challenge ended with Deeb defeating Katie Arquette in less than a minute:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Hangman Page, Lance Archer, Serena Deeb, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlight

More Stories

loading