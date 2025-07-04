Hangman Page On Becoming The Main Character of AEW, Says He Didn’t Expect To Be In This Position

In an interview with SHAK Wrestling (via Fightful), Hangman Page spoke about his return to the main event in AEW and becoming the promotion’s main character. Page will challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship in a Texas Death Match at All In: Texas. It happens on July 12 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Here are highlights:

On the most challenging part of his first World title reign: “You know, I felt that I had worked so hard for so long to win the World Championship, and that is where my vision was. That’s all I thought about. But, I guess I probably did not take a lot of time in thinking what would happen the morning after, the week after, the month after. That is a different challenge. There’s a different kind of drive that a person would have to win something as opposed to hold it and keep it. I think that’s maybe the main difference and I feel that this time around in challenging for the World Championship, I kind of understand that difference a bit more, having been there before. So should I win at All In, I’ve got maybe a different approach this time.”

On returning to the main event: “Um, yeah, I did not expect to be in this position. As hard as I have tried for, I don’t know, it’s been three years, I guess, and I hadn’t gotten here. This is our biggest show in the U.S. ever, in North America ever and I’ll be headlining it and I intend to win the World Championship at it. So that’s the kind of thing I’ve tried to work towards for the past three years since I lost the championship, and to be honest, there’s a lot of times where I kind of thought that was it for me, you know, as far as these big opportunities, these big moments and you know a lot of that boils down to me, who I was, who I was deciding to be, and that kind of attitude that I had had did not lead me to these kind of opportunities unfortunately. Well, maybe, actually in this case, fortunately. Because now I do have the chance and you know, in some weird way, all of that will have been worth it, I assume.”

On the current vibe of AEW: “It very much does feel like, for me, personally, my experience week to week, a lot of the same kind of magic of those first few weeks and months of AEW TV… The sense of wanting to work together for a common goal. To make something good, exciting, new, fun, fresh. Yeah, the trajectory has felt upwards and I’m just gracious to still be here and still be a part of that.”