wrestling / News
Hangman Page Wins Men’s Owen Hart Cup At AEW Double Or Nothing
Hangman Page has a date with the AEW World Champion at All In, winning the men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament at Double Or Nothing. Page defeated Will Ospreay in the main event of Sunday’s show in a hard-fought match. The two men traded finishers and even used other’s finishers until Page countered a Storm Breaker and hit a lariat, then hit a Buckshot Lariat for the pinfall.
Page will now move on to challenge Jon Moxley at AEW All In for the World Championship.
You can see highlights from the match below:
Both men came out firing on all cylinders for our MAIN EVENT!
Watch #AEWDoN LIVE on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj pic.twitter.com/HIrPxs2iEQ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 26, 2025
BUCKSHOT LARIAT FROM THE CORNER!
Watch #AEWDoN LIVE on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj pic.twitter.com/vz1RZZKxQn
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 26, 2025
PLANTED ON THE APRON THEN THE FLOOR!
Watch #AEWDoN LIVE on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj pic.twitter.com/e5e2dhAB7p
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 26, 2025
It's a duel!
Watch #AEWDoN LIVE on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj pic.twitter.com/BwiGiTaUmp
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 26, 2025
The 2025 Men's #OwenHartCup Winner: Hangman Adam Page!
Watch #AEWDoN LIVE on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj pic.twitter.com/b5woV1RlFx
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 26, 2025
Respect.
Watch #AEWDoN LIVE on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj pic.twitter.com/XzVwqPPvl7
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 26, 2025
IT'S OFFICIAL! @JonMoxley defends his AEW World Championship against Hangman Adam Page at #AEWAllInTexas!
Watch #AEWDoN LIVE on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj pic.twitter.com/euh9s4hxis
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 26, 2025
More Trending Stories
- More Details on Mandatory WWE Talent Meeting Regarding Medical Treatments
- Hulk Hogan Compares His Heel Turn to John Cena’s Turn, Explains Why His Worked So Well
- Tony Schiavone Reflects On Jim Ross Being a Mentor To Him
- Sandman Criticizes Kurt Angle For Walking Out After ECW Show, Angle Says To Do Something About It