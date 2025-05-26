Hangman Page Wins Men’s Owen Hart Cup At AEW Double Or Nothing

May 26, 2025 | Posted by

Hangman Page has a date with the AEW World Champion at All In, winning the men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament at Double Or Nothing. Page defeated Will Ospreay in the main event of Sunday’s show in a hard-fought match. The two men traded finishers and even used other’s finishers until Page countered a Storm Breaker and hit a lariat, then hit a Buckshot Lariat for the pinfall.

Page will now move on to challenge Jon Moxley at AEW All In for the World Championship.

You can see highlights from the match below:

Both men came out firing on all cylinders for our MAIN EVENT! Watch #AEWDoN LIVE on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj pic.twitter.com/HIrPxs2iEQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 26, 2025

BUCKSHOT LARIAT FROM THE CORNER! Watch #AEWDoN LIVE on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj pic.twitter.com/vz1RZZKxQn — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 26, 2025

PLANTED ON THE APRON THEN THE FLOOR! Watch #AEWDoN LIVE on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj pic.twitter.com/e5e2dhAB7p — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 26, 2025