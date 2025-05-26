wrestling / News

Hangman Page Wins Men’s Owen Hart Cup At AEW Double Or Nothing

Hangman Page has a date with the AEW World Champion at All In, winning the men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament at Double Or Nothing. Page defeated Will Ospreay in the main event of Sunday’s show in a hard-fought match. The two men traded finishers and even used other’s finishers until Page countered a Storm Breaker and hit a lariat, then hit a Buckshot Lariat for the pinfall.

Page will now move on to challenge Jon Moxley at AEW All In for the World Championship.

