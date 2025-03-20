Hangman Page Enters Men’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament On AEW Dynamite

Hangman Page is the latest AEW star to enter the men’s Owen Hart Cup, announcing his intention on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Page announced during an interview on this week’s show that he wanted in on the number of people who are taking aim at Jon Moxley’s AEW World Championship. He said that the best way to do that would be to win the tournament and threw his name in the hat.

https://www.wrestlinginc.com/1815170/hangman-adam-page-becomes-latest-aew-star-enter-2025-mens-owen-hart-cup-tournament/

The 2025 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament has just got even bigger as former AEW World Champion Hangman Page has officially declared himself for the competition on the most recent episode of “AEW Dynamite.”

Page joins Will Ospreay as entrants into the men’s Owen Hart Cup. Specific details on the tournament have yet to be revealed but the finals of the tournament have taken place in July the last two years, with last year’s winners (Bryan Danielson and Mariah May) getting world title shots at All In.