Hangman Page, Miro, Lita, More Set For Highspots’ Signings Next Month

Highspots has announced its interactive signing lineup for March, with several current and former wrestling stars included among the group.

Hangman Page, Lita, Miro, Terri Runnels, and Michael Hayes will all be featured in the live and virtual signings for Highspots, with Leyla Hirsch, QT Marshall, Sami Callihan, and Jessika Havok also appearing.

Here’s the full schedule for March:

*March 4 – Miro

*March 9 – Terri Runnels

*March 11 – Sami Callihan and Jessika Havok

*March 16 – Leyla Hirsh

*March 18 – QT Marshall

*March 23 – Michael Hayes

*March 25 – Amu Dumas (aka Lita)

*March 30 – Hangman Adam Page