UPDATED: Conflicting Reports on Hangman Page After Possible Injury on Last Night’s AEW Dynamite

UPDATE: It seems there are conflicting reports on Hangman Page following last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. While Fightful (below) says he is “completely okay”, it was noted on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio that Page is hurt.

Bryan Alvarez noted: “He has to have it looked at and (it) could be a broken ankle. But it does appear to be a serious ankle injury. Sometimes we have people getting injured and we don’t know anything about it, they don’t say anything, but this guy is fighting for the world title in a little over a week so if he’s got a broken ankle, I think we’re going to hear about it real quick because they’re going to have to come up with something.”

Dave Meltzer agreed and said that if Page can’t compete at AEW Revolution, an announcement will likely be made on Saturday. He added: “They’ll have to say something. It’ll be on Saturday’s show one way or the other if they don’t announce something even sooner. But I think on Saturday’s show they’ll have to address it if they think that he can’t go. ”

Original: During last night’s AEW Dynamite, Hangman Page appeared to land awkwardly on his leg during the main event. He was the spotted clutching his ankle and waving away the camera that tried to film him. While this raised some concerns that he might be injured, Fightful Select reports that Page is not hurt following the match.

He was helped to the backstage area and limped the entire time. But once he got backstage, he was said to be fine. One talent noted that Page is “okay” and “just good at his job.” It remains to be seen if Page’s selling is part of an angle for his feud with Swerve Strickland and Samoa Joe.