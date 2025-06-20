Hangman Page Reflects On AEW Making Arena Mexico Debut With Grand Slam Mexico

AEW made its debut in Arena Mexico at AEW Grand Slam Mexico on Wednesday, and Hangman Page took to social media to reflect on the matter. Page, who opened the show by cutting a promo in Spanish, posted to his BlueSky account to comment on the significance of the show.

Page wrote:

“look i got no jokes or rhododendrons for you dumbasses today, just wanted to say it was an honor for all of us to perform in arena mexico last night. it felt special. thanks, goodbye.”

Page is set to challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at All In: Texas next month.