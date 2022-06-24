Hangman Page Weighs In On Not Being Part of The Interim AEW World Title Tournament

Hangman Page was notably not part of the Interim AEW World Championship tournament, and he weighed in on that fact in a new interview. Page spoke with Wrestling Inc and touched on not being in the tournament following his title loss to CM Punk, and you can check out the highlights below:

On not being in the interim World Title tournament: “I had a match announced for that ‘Dynamite’ and then later I think, they announced the Battle Royal. So, I couldn’t get my way into this Battle Royal, try as I might. I think it’s typically been the story in AEW. I had my championship match. I had it the previous Sunday and I lost. So I’m out of contention for a bit. That’s fine.”

On getting his eventual shot at the title again: “I’ll do what it takes to get back there. If it wasn’t for the next week, that’s fine. It took me three years to get there. I’m not going to be put off too much waiting an extra month or two if it takes it to work my way back to that chance.”