wrestling / News
Hangman Page On Not Taking Advice From Veterans, Taking Pride in Doing It On His Own
August 17, 2022 | Posted by
During a panel at Galaxycon (via Fightful), Hangman Page spoke about whether or not he took advice from veterans, noting that he usually is too stubborn for advice.
He said: “Oh boy, I don’t know, I’m stubborn, I don’t take advice. It’s a good question and that’s probably the honest answer. I listen to people say things, but very rarely do I listen hard. I was part of the movement that created the entire company and I’m a World Champion. I don’t know that I need their advice. I’ll certainly listen, but there is something to be said about trial and error and doing it on our own. I take more pride in that.“
More Trending Stories
- WWE Confirms John Laurinaitis’ Release, Says Vince McMahon Paying Investigation Costs
- Eric Bischoff Criticizes Tony Khan for Booking Wrestling ‘Like a 14-Year-Old Would’
- Brian Gewirtz Recalls WWE Writers Discussing John Cena For Evolution, Reason Idea Was Dropped
- Kevin Nash Criticizes WWE’s Booking of Omos, Says They Shouldn’t Have Taken Him Away From AJ Styles