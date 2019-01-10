Hangman Page On PAC: “If It’s A Challenge, I Accept Fully”

In an interview with Wrestlezone, Adam Hangman Page spoke about his goals in All Elite Wrestling, being interrupted by PAC at the Double or Nothing rally and more. Here are highlights:

On PAC interrupting him: “I took what he said as a challenge, so if it’s a challenge, I accept fully. I don’t know if it’s something that happens at Double Or Nothing or if it’s something that happens down the line, or maybe what the stipulations are. I thought it was strange that he came fully dressed in gear, but didn’t want to fight? [laughs] He interrupted my speech, my moment. My mind is set on—number one—championship gold in this company. I have not had the chance to carry a championship, and this company is going to be so special to me that I want to be the first champion. That’s number one on my mind, but he was enough of an idiot to interrupt that, so he’s number two.”

On why now is the time for AEW: “All of the stars aligned. Matt, Nick and Cody, myself and a bunch of others, we’ve been working on Being The Elite, All In—things have just been building for so long. All of the stars aligned, there were the right people interested, the right people that wanted to invest in us, the fans, invest in what we’re building. Honestly, I don’t know how it happened, by chance it shouldn’t have, but it did. But, now we’re here, and I’m so excited about it.”

On if they want to compete with WWE: “Our intention is to give the fans the best wrestling in the world, the best roster in the world, and to have a company that really listens to the fans and responds to the feedback. I think all of our minds are really set on that goal; that’s what we’re really looking forward to.”