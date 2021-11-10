Hangman Page On His Title Shot at AEW Full Gear, How He’ll Celebrate If He Wins

Hangman Page gets his shot at the AEW World Title at Full Gear this weekend, and he discussed his road back to the title opportunity in a recent interview. Page spoke with ComicBook.com’s Connor Casey and you can see some highlights below:

On his journey back to a title shot: “Unlike many times before, this to me feels better. This feels good. This feels like a party. This feels like hopefully a big celebration. This feels very different than I’ve ever felt it before in a very good way.”

On the difference between this match and his title shot against Chris Jericho: “As a person, as an athlete I like to think a lot and I think that’s reflected in whether I can put it into so many words or not how I feel about this coming weekend versus how I felt only days out from that weekend. Very different feelings. “I don’t want to say confidence because that sounds lame. It sounds dumb, even though it may be true to an extent. I know that when I wrestled Jericho, I was the young guy who joined the Bullet Club who had the break of his career in being able to do that, being able to travel to Japan, who was in all those multi-man matches and who probably got beat in all those multi-man matches with Bullet Club. And the next thing he’s challenging for this new championship for a brand new company, headlining a pay-per-view. It didn’t add up for people and I think truthfully it didn’t add up for me deep inside. I didn’t understand how I got in the position. I mean I know that I won a battle royal to get there, but honestly, that doesn’t feel as meaningful if I had worked my way up from something more. So, yeah I don’t know if I’ve felt a hundred percent the way that I do now back then.”

On what beer he’ll celebrate with if he wins: “I’ll be honest, I’m not picky. Usually, it’s whatever someone hands me because that is my favorite price when it comes from. So beyond that, I don’t know and nobody’s paid me the money to say otherwise (he later added he wouldn’t mind a beer sponsorship, but noted, ‘That’s not what I’m in this for’), so I’ll leave it open-ended.”