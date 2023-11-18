Hangman Page Is Proud Of AEW World Title Reign, Talks Swerve Strickland Feud

Hangman Page’s AEW World Championship reign put him through the wringer, but he says he’s proud of the run. Page spoke with Uproxx for a new interview ahead of AEW Full Gear and a couple of highlights are below:

On Swerve’s first promo calling him out: “I needed to be challenged mentally. I needed something to really sink my teeth into and regain some passion and desire that maybe had slipped away to some extent over the past year and a half. (Strickland) said some things that were hard to hear, but I needed to hear them and I’m very glad that I did because it’s motivated me to fix those things. All the things that have happened since then have been even bigger motivators to be the best me that I can be.”

On his AEW World Title reign: “[I was] so deep in it … almost too much. The whole thing was taxing on my body, on my mind, on every part of life that you can imagine. Looking back at it, I can always say… I wish I had done something differently or this or that or had it ended this way or that way. But I’m not going to do that. I’m proud of it. It’s more than most wrestlers ever accomplish in their lifetime. I should be proud of that and I am proud of it. And I’m looking forward to doing it again.”