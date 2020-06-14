wrestling / News

Hangman Page Questions Booking of Tag Match For Dynamite, Tony Khan Responds

June 13, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Hangman Page

As we previously reported, AEW booked a match between the Natural Nightmares (Dustin Rhodes & QT Marshall) and the team of Hangman Page and Kenny Omega for the AEW Tag Team titles. In a post on Twitter, Page questioned the booking of the match only to get a response from AEW President Tony Khan.

Page wrote: “wait what I thought best friends were next contenders, what the hell is even going on around here, a man tried to cut my head off with a hacksaw last week.

Khan replied: “You’re defending v. the #2 contenders the undefeated Natural Nightmares on Wednesday night on #AEWDynamite, & then the winners, the champs, will defend at Fyter Fest v. the #1 contenders, the winners of Best Friends v. @IAmJericho/@sammyguevara. Lots of great tag teams, good luck.

Hangman Page, Joseph Lee

