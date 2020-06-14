wrestling / News
Hangman Page Questions Booking of Tag Match For Dynamite, Tony Khan Responds
As we previously reported, AEW booked a match between the Natural Nightmares (Dustin Rhodes & QT Marshall) and the team of Hangman Page and Kenny Omega for the AEW Tag Team titles. In a post on Twitter, Page questioned the booking of the match only to get a response from AEW President Tony Khan.
Page wrote: “wait what I thought best friends were next contenders, what the hell is even going on around here, a man tried to cut my head off with a hacksaw last week.”
Khan replied: “You’re defending v. the #2 contenders the undefeated Natural Nightmares on Wednesday night on #AEWDynamite, & then the winners, the champs, will defend at Fyter Fest v. the #1 contenders, the winners of Best Friends v. @IAmJericho/@sammyguevara. Lots of great tag teams, good luck.”
wait what i thought best friends were next contenders, what the hell is even going on around here, a man tried to cut my head off with a hacksaw last week. https://t.co/xfJc7IBg7R
— HANGMAN PAGE (@theAdamPage) June 14, 2020
You’re defending v. the #2 contenders the undefeated Natural Nightmares on Wednesday night on #AEWDynamite, & then the winners, the champs, will defend at Fyter Fest v. the #1 contenders, the winners of Best Friends v. @IAmJericho/@sammyguevara. Lots of great tag teams, good luck
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 14, 2020
turn off replies
— HANGMAN PAGE (@theAdamPage) June 14, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Shawn Michaels Says He Looks Back On Feud With Bret Hart With Fondness, Comments On WWE Creative Changes
- Shayna Baszler on Why Becky Lynch Leaving For Her Pregnancy is ‘Garbage,’ Wanting to Have a Fight Pit Match
- Bruce Prichard Discusses JBL Throwing Legit Punches At Blue Meanie At ECW One Night Stand 2005
- More Details On Backstage Creative Changes in WWE, What Wrestlers Will Miss About Heyman, Vince McMahon’s Timing On Changes