Hangman Page Reacts To Capitol Building Breach On Wednesday
January 8, 2021 | Posted by
What started out as a protest during the certification of Joe Biden’s election win on Wednesday turned into riots and what some have called insurrection. Wrestlers have been commenting on the incident, with the latest coming from AEW’s Hangman Page.
He wrote: “I cant believe I lived through a stupid coup attempt.”
— HANGMAN PAGE (@theAdamPage) January 8, 2021
