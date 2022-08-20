Hangman Page Recalls His One-Hour Broadway Match With Bryan Danielson

– During a Q&A session at GalaxyCon Raleigh 2022, AEW star Hangman Page discussed his two toughest matchups during his AEW career. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Hangman Page on his toughest matchups in AEW: “I would say two. One of them would be wrestling Lance Archer in a Texas Death Match. I got my eyebrow cut, and I didn’t know there were vessels and veins in your eyebrow. So I bled so much, there was blood in my eyes and I couldn’t see and I couldn’t breathe, because it was going up my nose. I couldn’t see anything. I got thrown onto those steel steps, and my left arm crashed into the edge of it, and I lost feeling in my left arm for a while. It was a terrible combination. So that was a really hard match.”

On his one-hour broadway match with Bryan Danielson: “Second, I’d say wrestling Bryan Danielson for an hour. An hour is so long to do anything, especially wrestling someone like Bryan. He’s just doing jumping jacks and having a good old time, and I’m just huffing and puffing, trying not to throw up. So those are probably my two hardest matches.”

Hangman Page faced Bryan Danielson on the January 5, 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite for the AEW World Championship. The two men wrestled to a one-hour, sixty-minute draw. You can check out a video of Hangman Page’s Q&A session from GalaxyCon, courtesy of All Elite Hub, below: