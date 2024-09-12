Hangman Page Regrets Nothing About AEW All Out Match, Attacks Jeff Jarrett On Dynamite

Hangman Page says he regrets nothing about his match with Swerve Strickland, and took aim at Jeff Jarrett on AEW Dynamite. Page was interview on Wednesday’s show and said that he had no remorse for what he did, saying he meant everything he did to Swerve Strickland in the brutal Lights Out match and the lead-up to it.

Page then said that he will hurt those who got between him and Strickland and walked off. He stared at Top Flight and the Dark Order before coming face to face with Jarrett. Jarrett told him that he was going to regret the day he laid hands on Karen Jarrett but was cut off as Page attacked him and threw him into a pile of chairs before people pulled him away.