Hangman Page Releases Statement On Coronavirus
– Hangman Page has released a statement on coronavirus, announcing that he will no longer accept beer from fans and he will drink only whiskey in hopes the higher alcohol content will help stave off infection. He will also no longer be using wrestling holds or moves that create close contact with the face
Hangman also encouraged fans to wash their hands, avoid public gatherings, and continue to drink Corona because they’ve done nothing wrong.
You can view Hangman’s full statement below.
— HANGMAN PAGE (@theAdamPage) March 13, 2020
