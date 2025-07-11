Hangman Page Feels A Sense Of Responsibility To Save AEW World Title

In an interview with Sports Illustrated (via Fightful), Hangman Page said that he views winning the AEW World title as his responsibility so he can restore the belt’s honor. Jon Moxley, the current champion, has been keeping it in a briefcase ever since he won it late last year. The two will face off in a Texas Death Match at All In tomorrow.

Page said: “For me, this championship represents everything good that I felt about All Elite Wrestling and wrestling as a whole. To have that hidden away for so long is disrespectful to, not just the entire roster but to all of our fans. I do feel a sense of responsibility to take that back out.“