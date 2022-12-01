wrestling / News
Hangman Page Makes His Return on AEW Dynamite, Brawls With Jon Moxley
Hangman Page is back on AEW TV, making his return for the first time in a month on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw Page come out to interrupt a promo by Jon Moxley, which led to a brawl between the two.
Page has been off of TV since he suffered a concussion during a match with Moxley on the October 18th episode of Dynamite.
"There is nobody that could can outwork me, out-hustle me, out-wrestle me out-fight me, out-bleed me or out-sweat me!"
Who could possibly tell @JonMoxley any different?
Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/hHG1L7GfkL
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 1, 2022
LET. THEM. FIGHT. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/TFred0dzdT
— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) December 1, 2022
#Hangman @theadampage is BACK! And he's making a direct beeline for @JonMoxley!
Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/FdRBNKtyPt
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 1, 2022
