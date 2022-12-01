wrestling / News

Hangman Page Makes His Return on AEW Dynamite, Brawls With Jon Moxley

November 30, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Hangman Page Jon Moxley Image Credit: AEW

Hangman Page is back on AEW TV, making his return for the first time in a month on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw Page come out to interrupt a promo by Jon Moxley, which led to a brawl between the two.

Page has been off of TV since he suffered a concussion during a match with Moxley on the October 18th episode of Dynamite.

