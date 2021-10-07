wrestling / News

Hangman Page Returns on AEW Dynamite, Wins World Title Shot (Clips)

October 6, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Hangman Page

Hangman Page is back, making his return on AEW Dynamite — and he has a shot at Kenny Omega’s AEW World Title. Page was revealed as the Joker in the Casino Ladder Match on tonight’s show. In the end, he fought off Jon Moxley to grab the casino chip, earning himself a title match.

Page has been gunning for a match with Kenny Omega since for a while, and lost out on a title shot after he and the Dark Order lost a 10-man tag team elimination match at Fight For the Fallen. He has been out of action due to paternity leave. You can see some clips from the match below.

