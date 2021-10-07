Hangman Page Returns on AEW Dynamite, Wins World Title Shot (Clips)

Hangman Page is back, making his return on AEW Dynamite — and he has a shot at Kenny Omega’s AEW World Title. Page was revealed as the Joker in the Casino Ladder Match on tonight’s show. In the end, he fought off Jon Moxley to grab the casino chip, earning himself a title match.

Page has been gunning for a match with Kenny Omega since for a while, and lost out on a title shot after he and the Dark Order lost a 10-man tag team elimination match at Fight For the Fallen. He has been out of action due to paternity leave. You can see some clips from the match below.

.@AndradeElIdolo could have grabbed the chip, but decides to DESTROY @BASTARDPAC – Tune in to @tntdrama NOW for the #AEWDynamite 2 Year Anniversary Show LIVE! pic.twitter.com/KaEI6hGwiT — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 7, 2021

A man who has been in MANY ladder matches, Big Money @MATTHARDYBRAND joins the #CasinoLadderMatch – Tune in to @tntdrama NOW for the #AEWDynamite 2 Year Anniversary Show LIVE! pic.twitter.com/NgZXNflJpA — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 7, 2021

The Murderhawk Monster brings his own weapon in the form of a ring crew member – Tune in to @tntdrama NOW for the #AEWDynamite 2 Year Anniversary Show LIVE! pic.twitter.com/b5sDXO8MiU — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 7, 2021

.@LanceHoyt makes sure @orangecassidy is freshly squeezed – Tune in to @tntdrama NOW for the #AEWDynamite 2 Year Anniversary Show LIVE! pic.twitter.com/90hlzywtnK — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 7, 2021

.@JonMoxley and @LanceHoyt meet in the middle of the @LiacourasCenter for a BRAWL – Tune in to @tntdrama NOW for the #AEWDynamite 2 Year Anniversary Show LIVE! pic.twitter.com/tm3oNZxC1w — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 7, 2021

It's time for some Cowboy Sh!t…@theAdamPage is #TheJoker in the #CasinoLadderMatch – Tune in to @tntdrama NOW for the #AEWDynamite 2 Year Anniversary Show LIVE! pic.twitter.com/mkWbVaEQzM — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 7, 2021

Spine first goes @AndradeElIdolo – Tune in to @tntdrama NOW for the #AEWDynamite 2 Year Anniversary Show LIVE! pic.twitter.com/sT67pzj7io — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 7, 2021

The biggest Dead Eye you'll ever see from @theAdamPage – Tune in to @tntdrama NOW for the #AEWDynamite 2 Year Anniversary Show LIVE! pic.twitter.com/uIjmK8mUMz — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 7, 2021