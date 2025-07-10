Hangman Page Rules Out Accepting Help From Swerve Strickland At AEW All In: Texas

Hangman Page is adamant that he will not accept any help from Swerve Strickland at AEW All In: Texas. Page is set to battle Jon Moxley for the World Championship in a Texas Deathmatch at Saturday’s show, and it is likely that Moxley will have aid from the Death Riders. Page was asked in an interview with Jon Alba for Sports Illustrated about the coming show and more, and you can see a couple of highlights below (per Fightful):

On if he and Swerve have similar goals at this point: “I don’t know. I know what my goal is, right? It’s to defeat Jon Moxley, the Death Riders, the Elite, all of the above and free that world championship from that briefcase. I know that is my goal. From the outside looking in, if I’m Swerve, that’s not me winning the world championship. I mean, he’s had his problems with the Death Riders, with The Elite. I don’t know where my head would be if I were him. I’m not going to pretend to figure that out, that’s for him to decide who he wants to be and what he wants to do. Ultimately, this is not his match, this is my match with Jon Moxley. It’s a weird thing to go to work week in and week out with someone who broke into your home and month after month after month have your feelings about that and then what you did to them in return. To process all that and to see them every week in the hallway, it’s a weird thing. It’s a really weird thing. I can’t put into words where my mind has been about it either.”

On if he would accept help from Will Ospreay & Strickland at All In: “Before our match, Ospreay told me he would have my back in this and I appreciate that. He has had my back and I’ve tried to have his in return. I really appreciate that. With Swerve, I made a promise that I would not accept or need help from him. That I can’t. This is a man who broke into my home. I cannot work alongside him.”