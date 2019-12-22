Hangman Page Says It’s Been Good to Get AEW Up and Running, Wants More PPVs Named After Him

– Hangman Page spoke with Fightful for a new interview discussing AEW, the loss of his horse Hunter Horse Helmsley and more. You can check out highlights below:

On the loss of his horse: “It’s tough. I had another friend who had his horse die. His name is Chuck. We’re grieving. His died 20 years ago, but we’re getting through it together. You can’t replace a horse. When your dog dies, you just replace it. But with a horse, you can’t replace a horse. Just gotta get a new one. [But] it’s too soon.”

On Full Gear being named after his challenge: “I didn’t know they were doing that. They named the pay-per-view after the Full Gear Challenge, which is a story that had finished six months ago. I thought that was strange. But here we are. Maybe the next pay-per-view is Cowboy S**t. The stage can be just a big picture of me. It’ll just be my face. Even better, I’ll be wearing chaps. The assless chaps will open up when somebody comes out. And they’ll enter through my crotch. Not my real crotch. I’m the only one who gets a horse. [Others could get] maybe on a pony. A stick horse is also an option. Maybe the dark matches get a stick horse. Main card get ponies. I get a real horse. Maybe a trojan horse. A big mechanism pulled by actual horses…with ponies in it. I’ll be clothed. It’ll be assless chaps, but I’ll have trunks on. So, the trunks will (keep my junk secure) and my crotch will open up like an entrance door,” Page said when asked about his junk — which is too big for a cup — possibly getting in the way of wrestlers walking through the Cowboy S**t entrance.

On getting AEW up and running: “It’s been good to get TV up and running. We all signed these deals in January. We had our pay-per-views and that’s been great but the real deal is when TV starts rolling and that didn’t start until October. So we were all sitting around for nine months wondering, ‘Is this real?’ [The schedule is] badass. If there had ever been a reason where I thought, ‘Maybe I don’t want to be a wrestler,’ it would have been because I don’t want to live my life on an airplane. Somehow, I ended up making a good living as a wrestler not living on an airplane. I’m gone two or three days a week and then I’m home the rest of the time. I love it,” he said.