Hangman Page Set to Appear Live on Tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite

– AEW announced that former AEW World Champion Hangman Page will appear live on tomorrow’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Most recently, Page beat Tyler Shoop in a singles bout on Dynamite on January 22. Earlier on AEW Collision on January 22, he beat Christopher Daniels in a Texas Death Match, ending Daniels’ in-ring career. You can view the announcement below.

Tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite will air live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST. The show is being held at the Gateway Center Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet

* Will Ospreay vs. Member of Don Callis Family TBD

* Konosuke Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher vs. The Hounds of Hell

* Toni Storm vs. Queen Aminata

* Hangman Page to appear live