wrestling / News
Hangman Page Set to Appear Live on Tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite
– AEW announced that former AEW World Champion Hangman Page will appear live on tomorrow’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Most recently, Page beat Tyler Shoop in a singles bout on Dynamite on January 22. Earlier on AEW Collision on January 22, he beat Christopher Daniels in a Texas Death Match, ending Daniels’ in-ring career. You can view the announcement below.
Tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite will air live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST. The show is being held at the Gateway Center Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet
* Will Ospreay vs. Member of Don Callis Family TBD
* Konosuke Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher vs. The Hounds of Hell
* Toni Storm vs. Queen Aminata
* Hangman Page to appear live
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
TOMORROW, 2/5@GatewayArena | Atlanta, GA
LIVE at 8pm ET / 7pm CT on @TBSNetwork + @SportsOnMax
Hangman Adam Page Appears LIVE on Wednesday Night Dynamite
TOMORROW NIGHT!@AEWonTV LIVE TOMORROW at 8pm ET / 7pm CT on TBS + Streaming on MAX! pic.twitter.com/mAyDaGbwFU
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 4, 2025