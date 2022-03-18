Hangman Page Shares Message of ‘Love & Respect’ For Joey Janela

Hangman Page gave a message of support to Joey Janela after the latter cleared the air again about bloodying Page last May on AEW Dynamite. Janela posted to Twitter on Friday in response to a now-deleted tweet from a fan regarding the match between Page and Janela last year, which left Page bloodied due to a ring mishap.

While the text of the original tweet is gone, Janela replied:

“Lol this hangman deal keeps popping up, never hurt him or “potato’d him” the metal sticking out of my knee brace sliced his head when he popped me up for the bomb. Mainstream wrestling fandom is the most toxic echo chamber of BS. People need something to do on break at subway” “I also suffered a horrible concussion that match, but no hard feelings it ain’t f**king [ballet] and I’m not a pussy. Also me and Eddie have absolutely 0 heat over that mistake.”

Page replied to Janela’s tweet, saying, “apologies again, nothing but love and respect. best of luck and ill see you down the line.” You can see the posts and Janela’s response to Page below.

Janela confirmed earlier this week that he will not be re-signing with AEW when is contract expires in May, but was happy with his time there.