Hangman Page Shares His Thoughts On Kazuchika Okada’s AEW Debut

Hangman Page is set to face Kazuchika Okada, Jay White, and Adam Cole for the IWGP Heavyweight Title at tonight’s Forbidden Door PPV, and he recently shared his thoughts on Okada’s AEW debut. Page spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview and discussed Okada’s appearance on last week’s AEW Dynamite; you can check out the highlights below:

On Okada’s debut on Dynamite: “AEW has been around for three years. I think probably a lot of fans have been waiting for the moment the coins drop and they did, you know? I didn’t see it coming, though I had been hoping for it and they did. So, really special, really glad to be a part of that to welcome him to All Elite Wrestling.”

On their match being a four-way bout: “It’s not the match I expected. I expected to face [Kazuchika] Okada for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. He lost it because I’m a dumbass and didn’t realize that could happen. Jay White is the Champion, and I hoped for maybe a match with him for this Championship and now it’s a four-way. But I’m very, very glad to be sharing the ring with these three guys. They’re three of the absolute best in the world.”