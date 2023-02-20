Hangman Page Says He Signs Autographs Differently When He’s Not Harassed At Hotels

Hangman Page doesn’t appreciate being approached at his hotel for autographs, and explained why he does his signature differently for those people. Page talked about his autograph tactics and more on a Highspots virtual signing, and you can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On his authentic ‘house show’ signature: “I’ll tell you a little secret — if you ever buy one that doesn’t have the Hangman underneath, it’s because someone harassed me in the hotel lobby and I give them the halfway, house show signature… Don’t come in my hotel lobby. That’s my front door, you know what I mean? Leave me alone.”

On his Stay Puft Marshmallow costume from the October 2021 episode of Dynamite: “I wore this costume on my body and then I tried to rip it off, but I had on big white tennis shoes and couldn’t get it off my feet. So I waddled around the ring until I got to the back and cut it off with scissors. It was so embarrassing but fun.”