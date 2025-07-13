Hangman Page On His Moment With Swerve Strickland At AEW All In Texas

Hangman Page defeated Jon Moxley in the main event of AEW All In Texas to win the AEW World Title. After the show, he was asked by Raj Prashad of Yahoo about the moment he had with Swerve Strickland tonight, with Swerve helping him during his match, after all their history. Highlights of his comments are below.

“I am going to have to think about that for a long time, before I know an answer. I mean, he ruined my life for so long, and I did the same to him. And tonight, he chose on his own to make my life better. And I don’t know if that is for me, I don’t know if it’s for this company, or I don’t know if that’s for himself, and I might never really figure that out. But it does feel good to be able to let go of a little bit of the past and to be excited about the future. Yeah.”