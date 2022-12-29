wrestling / News
Hangman Page Teases Potential Return Date on AEW Dynamite
Hangman Page is currently out of action, but he teased a potential return very soon on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Page has been out of action since the October 18th episode of Dynamite where he suffered a concussion in his match against Jon Moxley, and on tonight’s show he was interviewed by Renee Paquette in regards to his status.
Page said that he was frustrated about it but said they don’t really have an update, until the medical official present said that Page has been following the concussion protocol and could be back in “potentially two weeks.” Page seemed excited by that, though the doctor told him to make sure to take care of himself and not confront Moxley before then.
Two weeks from tonight would be the January 11th episode of DYnamite, which takes place at the KIA Forum in Los Angeles.
All we heard was TWO WEEKS 👀 #AEWDynamite: #NewYearsSmash pic.twitter.com/dvlFYLcK2u
— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) December 29, 2022
