Hangman Page Teases Return On Tonight’s AEW Collision

During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, the return of Hangman Page was teased in a video package. Clips in the video showed The Young Bucks suspending him from the Elite and Swerve Strickland breaking into his home. It then showed a photo of the Elite with Cody Rhodes.

Page has not been seen since AEW Revolution, when he voluntarily tapped out to prevent Swerve from becoming AEW World Champion.