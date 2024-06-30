wrestling / News
Hangman Page Teases Return On Tonight’s AEW Collision
During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, the return of Hangman Page was teased in a video package. Clips in the video showed The Young Bucks suspending him from the Elite and Swerve Strickland breaking into his home. It then showed a photo of the Elite with Cody Rhodes.
Page has not been seen since AEW Revolution, when he voluntarily tapped out to prevent Swerve from becoming AEW World Champion.
What could this mean?
