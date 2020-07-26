wrestling / News
Various News: Hangman Page Thanks Those Trying to Better the Country, Lucha Libre Panel From Comic [email protected]
– AEW star Hangman Page took to Twitter to thank those out in the US trying to make the country a better place. Page posted to his Twitter account:
a big yeehaw to yall busting your asses today, marching in the streets, on your eleventh hour of work in the icu..
cowboy shit ain’t about boots and buckles, guns and spurs. it's about leaving your own frontier better than you found it.
happy national day of the cowboy.
— HANGMAN PAGE (@theAdamPage) July 25, 2020
– Comic-Con International has posted the online Comic [email protected] panel titled “Mexican Lucha Libre: History, Tradition, Legacy.” The panel is described as follows:
This panel will focus on the history, living legacy and future of Mexican Lucha Libre, a free-form wrestling, famous for its dramatic and colorful display of masks and characters. Lucha Libre has inspired many manifestations, having a huge impact in Mexican popular culture and beyond, including films, comics, cartoons, television programs, toys, etc. Panelists analyzed the history and role of Lucha Libre in Mexican culture, its current situation and its future as a traditional sport in Mexico.
