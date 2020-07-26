– AEW star Hangman Page took to Twitter to thank those out in the US trying to make the country a better place. Page posted to his Twitter account:

a big yeehaw to yall busting your asses today, marching in the streets, on your eleventh hour of work in the icu.. cowboy shit ain’t about boots and buckles, guns and spurs. it's about leaving your own frontier better than you found it. happy national day of the cowboy. — HANGMAN PAGE (@theAdamPage) July 25, 2020

– Comic-Con International has posted the online Comic [email protected] panel titled “Mexican Lucha Libre: History, Tradition, Legacy.” The panel is described as follows: