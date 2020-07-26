wrestling / News

Various News: Hangman Page Thanks Those Trying to Better the Country, Lucha Libre Panel From Comic [email protected]

July 26, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Hangman Page AEW Revolution

– AEW star Hangman Page took to Twitter to thank those out in the US trying to make the country a better place. Page posted to his Twitter account:

– Comic-Con International has posted the online Comic [email protected] panel titled “Mexican Lucha Libre: History, Tradition, Legacy.” The panel is described as follows:

This panel will focus on the history, living legacy and future of Mexican Lucha Libre, a free-form wrestling, famous for its dramatic and colorful display of masks and characters. Lucha Libre has inspired many manifestations, having a huge impact in Mexican popular culture and beyond, including films, comics, cartoons, television programs, toys, etc. Panelists analyzed the history and role of Lucha Libre in Mexican culture, its current situation and its future as a traditional sport in Mexico.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Hangman Page, San Diego Comic-Con, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading