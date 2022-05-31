Hangman Page Thanks His Fans Following AEW Title Loss

– Hangman Page is no longer the AEW World Champion. At Sunday’s AEW Double or Nothing 2022 event, CM Punk defeated Page in the main event to capture the title. Earlier today, Hangman issued a statement on his Twitter account on the loss, which you can see below. Hangman Page wrote the following:

“I’ve had a while to reflect on my time as AEW champion now that it’s come to an end. Thank you all, not for supporting me, but for supporting the vision. It’s not about the gold or the glory, it’s about the common love and dignity with which we treat each other. Change the world.”