Hangman Page Has A Vision & The Dark Order Trip On Newest Being The Elite (Recap)

The newest edition of Being the Elite is available, and it features Hangman Page having a vision, The Dark Order tripping, and much more. Here are the highlights:

* Matt Jackson is backstage with Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson hyping the Trios Match. Nick Jackson says he’s gonna help them cheat, and Anderson discusses how much he loves cheating. Anderson puts on his sour face and continues to discuss his love of cheating.

* Clips of the inside of the MMA cage on AEW Dynamite.

* Ryan Nemeth interviews -1, who just makes fun of Nemeth and his jacket while calling him ugly.

* Trick shots with Nick Jackson.

* Leva Bates and Peter Avalon are backstage, and Avalon says he had a gift for her but can’t find it. Alex Reynolds enters and says he got her something, and it’s the book with the note Avalon wrote in there. Cezar Bononi comes in and gives Avalon the Kama Sutra book he mentioned on last week’s edition of BTE. Bates and Reynolds walk off in disgust.

* Marko Stunt announces a BTE Championship qualifying match for next week.

* The Dark Order and Hangman Page are in their hangout, and 10 wants to present them with a special drug that the group will love. He trips and throws it all over them. They all start freaking out.

* Highlights from the Trios Match on Dynamite.

* The Dark Order continues to trip out. Colt Cabana gets locked out of Pro Wrestling Tees, Stu Grayson thinks he’s seeing Anna Jay, and Page has a vision of Uno presenting him with the AEW World Championship. Alan Angels comes in confused and says he’s gonna take another week off.

* Nyla Rose, Vickie Guerrero, and Ryzin go to play a drinking game. They discuss playing a game, and Vickie recommends Uno. Nyla hates Uno, and Evil Uno walks in as she says that and leaves dejected. They play Ouija and decide their group name will be A.M.E.N.

* Matt Hardy’s group is backstage as music plays in the background. Hardy says he’s gonna fund Christian Cage’s retirement, and he’ll keep dropping him if he doesn’t decide to retire.

* Nemeth does Hollywood Trivia with Trent, who once again isn’t too thrilled with being in the segment. Trent suggests he come up with another idea for BTE.

If you use any of this recap, please credit 411mania.com.