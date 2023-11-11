wrestling / News

Hangman Adam Page Segment Added To Tonight’s AEW Collision

November 11, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Collision Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling has announced that Hangman Adam Page will speak on tonight’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Sting, Darby Allin & Adam Copeland vs. Lance Archer & The Righteous
* RUSH & Dralistico vs. The WorkHorsemen
* Willow Nightingale vs. Julia Hart
* Daniel Garcia vs. Andrade El Idolo
* Nick Wayne vs. Dalton Castle
* Roderick Strong vs. Darius Martin
* Andrade El Idolo confronts CJ Perry
* we’ll hear from Hangman Adam Page

