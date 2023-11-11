wrestling / News
Hangman Adam Page Segment Added To Tonight’s AEW Collision
All Elite Wrestling has announced that Hangman Adam Page will speak on tonight’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Sting, Darby Allin & Adam Copeland vs. Lance Archer & The Righteous
* RUSH & Dralistico vs. The WorkHorsemen
* Willow Nightingale vs. Julia Hart
* Daniel Garcia vs. Andrade El Idolo
* Nick Wayne vs. Dalton Castle
* Roderick Strong vs. Darius Martin
* Andrade El Idolo confronts CJ Perry
* we’ll hear from Hangman Adam Page
TONIGHT on Saturday Night #AEWCollision
8pm ET / 7pm CT | @tntdrama
What does Hangman Page have to say to his hated rival @swerveconfident ahead of #AEWFullGear one week from tonight, Saturday, November 18?
Don't miss Saturday Night Collision TONIGHT
8pm ET / 7pm CT | TNT pic.twitter.com/WchLELNM95
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 11, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Ted DiBiase On Why He Liked Working Singles Matches Over Tag Teams
- Booker T On NWA Samhain’s Cocaine Spot, Why He Wouldn’t Do Such an Angle
- Bully Ray On WWE Pushing the Length Of Roman Reigns’ Title Run, Retconning Bob Backlund’s Reign
- Note On Possible Plans For WarGames Match At WWE Survivor Series