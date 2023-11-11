Hangman Adam Page Segment Added To Tonight’s AEW Collision

All Elite Wrestling has announced that Hangman Adam Page will speak on tonight’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Sting, Darby Allin & Adam Copeland vs. Lance Archer & The Righteous

* RUSH & Dralistico vs. The WorkHorsemen

* Willow Nightingale vs. Julia Hart

* Daniel Garcia vs. Andrade El Idolo

* Nick Wayne vs. Dalton Castle

* Roderick Strong vs. Darius Martin

* Andrade El Idolo confronts CJ Perry

* we’ll hear from Hangman Adam Page