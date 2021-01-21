wrestling / News
Hangman Page Turns Down The Dark Order’s Invitation (Clip)
January 20, 2021 | Posted by
Hangman Page has declined to accept the Dark Order’s offer to join them on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s show saw the Dark Order set up a celebration for Page’s assumed acceptance, right down to confetti and a giant banner, only to have him say that he can’t join them.
Page noted that he had been in a group in the past and it didn’t work out for him, leaving as the group was left hanging.
You can see the video below:
Well…that didn't go according to plan.
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/X4uUSYX9Xj
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 21, 2021
