Hangman Page Turns Down The Dark Order’s Invitation (Clip)

Hangman Page has declined to accept the Dark Order’s offer to join them on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s show saw the Dark Order set up a celebration for Page’s assumed acceptance, right down to confetti and a giant banner, only to have him say that he can’t join them.

Page noted that he had been in a group in the past and it didn’t work out for him, leaving as the group was left hanging.

You can see the video below: