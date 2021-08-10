Hangman Page Has a Video For the Dark Order in Latest Being the Elite (Recap)

The latest episode of Being the Elite features Hangman Page leaving behind a video for his Dark Order allies and more. You can see the video and a recap below:

* The Young Bucks see a Ric Flair-style robe and freak out because “The Wrestling Observer was right!” The person in the rob goes into a Flair-esque promo complete with several “Whoos,” but when he turns around it’s Karl Anderson and he says he’s not the Nature Boy; he’s the Sour Boy. The Bucks react with laughter, saying the gimmick is the worst.

TITLE SEQUENCE

* We see Nick recording voiceover for the AEW Wrestling Buddies line, repeating them multiple times.

* The Bucks receive a mystery box from Warner Bros. and it’s a bunch of Space Jam merch including special edition X-Box controllers, a LeBron James action figure, and graded trading cards. They give Kenny Omega one of the controllers and give one to Cutler too.

* We then cut to the Bucks backstage at Daily’s Place playing around with the basketball hoop. Karl Anderson is there too and he spins the ball on his fingers, while Matt proves he can dribble. They take some shots, and Juventud Guerrera comes in to shoot as well.

* Ryan Nemeth’s skin cream ad is back in and he tells the guy he’s win not to use it. The producer cuts the take and take a break, with Nemeth taking off and the other guy starting to see things. Nemeth yells that the guy is pretty sick and about to have a seizure. He falls over and then straightens with cream eyes, and the whole thing gets super-psychedelic.

* Omega is finally ready to shave his beard, but the Bucks show up and so him he’s using a Fleshlight. He’s about to show how it will still work when they’re called to the ring.

* We then see Cutler’s camera showing off The Elite’s segment with Hangman Page from last week’s show, which ended with Page getting assaulted.

* Cutler is walking backstage and bumps into Peter Avalon, who questions why he’s helping the Elite cheat when they could have done so much more if he’d started cheating back in the day. Cutler says that in hindsight, he sees that Avalon was right and cheating is fun. Avalon suggests there’s a spot for him in the Wingman, but Cutler says he’s part of the Superelite now and they’re on Dynamite, not Dark so he’s going to pass. He takes a shot at Avalon’s troubles with Leva Bates and hugs him before leaving, stealing Avalon’s wallet in the process.

* The Best Friends are watching more tape of Wheeler Yuta’s match and give him advice. Chuck helpfully suggests that the next time Yuta gets pinned, he should kick out and get his shoulders off the mat. Orange Cassidy says he doesn’t want to be around anymore and leaves, while Yuta goes to eat but is denied by Kris Statlander until he wins.

* 2.0 are talking about their match on Dynamite, and Jeff Parker complains about how Matt Lee was helping him up until Lee saw Sting and then stopped. He asks if Lee was starstruck, and Lee says it was Jeff Farmer, nWo Sting. Parker believes him and says they need to expose the nWo Sting as fake.

* The Bucks are sitting in on an episode of Talk’n Shop, and sit through Gallows’ intro. They talk about the “pass a basketball” promo and how it was just about having fun. Gallows says that in “that other company we worked for” it would never happen because of the amount of approvals needed, scripts, and such. They mention that they nailed it in one take, and only did a second because Omega missed the shot. The Brothers ask what Tony Khan asked about it and Nick says Tony said, ‘That was the best pre-tape of all-time.’

* We see a clip from last week’s Segment when Hangman Page slipped into the Dark Order segment, grabbed a beer and left. We see that he actually sneakily left a CD for the group. Cut to current and Cutler comes in to film and sees the group arguing. 5 says it’s wrong that they treat him and now Page like crap and then leaves. Uno says Page will be back, and says that they have to let Page do it his way, and he has to do it alone. Cabana says no one is right, there’s no answer but they need to respect it. They find the CD and watch expecting it to be the Dark Order & Hangman movie. It’s a message from Page where he said that he couldn’t finish the film and couldn’t figure out a lot, including how the sex scene was an hour and a half and he couldn’t cut it down. So the movie is probably getting scrapped, and since they may have to do some more recruiting, he’s put together a commercial for them.

The ad features a video of Lee talking to Brodie Lee and being slowly recruited in, with Page narrating, “Do you feel like you’re always alone? Together, we can change all of that.” The ad is a feel-good video of Page’s time with the group, and we see the Order getting emotional over the ad.

* Finally, we end with a scene of “Sour Boy” Karl Anderson saying that he just really wanted to wear the robe.

If you use any of this recap, please credit 411mania.com.