Hangman Page vs. David Finlay Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
June 1, 2022 | Posted by
Hangman Page will be in action on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. It was announced on tonight’s episode that Page will face David Finlay on next Wednesday’s show.
Dynamite airs next Wednesday on TBS. The match is the first announced for next week.
Hangman vs David Finlay NEXT WEEK!#AEWDynamite #AEWonTBS pic.twitter.com/VEzg3Wfrfl
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) June 2, 2022
