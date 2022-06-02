wrestling / News

Hangman Page vs. David Finlay Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

June 1, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Hangman Page Image Credit: AEW

Hangman Page will be in action on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. It was announced on tonight’s episode that Page will face David Finlay on next Wednesday’s show.

Dynamite airs next Wednesday on TBS. The match is the first announced for next week.

