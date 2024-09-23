Hangman Page vs. Jeff Jarrett Set For AEW Collision Grand Slam

A lumberjack strap match between Hangman Page and Jeff Jarrett was added to AEW Grand Slam this week and is now set for Collision. It was initially reported that the match would be on Dynamite, but AEW’s social media clarified the situation. Here’s the updated lineup for both shows:

AEW Dynamite

* Winner Gets AEW World Title Match at WrestleDream: Darby Allin vs. Jon Moxley

* AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Young Bucks (c) vs. Will Ospreay & Kyle Fletcher

* AEW Women’s World Championship: Mariah May (c) vs. Yuka Sakazaki

* AEW Trios Championship: Claudio Castagnoli, PAC & Wheeler Yuta vs. TBD

* Bryan Danielson vs. Nigel McGuinness

AEW Collision

* Lumberjack Strap Match: Hangman Page vs. Jeff Jarrett

* FTW Championship: HOOK (c) vs. Roderick Strong

* Continental Championship Eliminator Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Sammy Guevara

* Saraya Rules Match: Saraya vs. Jamie Hayter

* Chris Jericho, Big Bill & Bryan Keith vs. Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe & Kyle O’Reilly

* MxM Collection reveal makeover to Max Caster’s jacket