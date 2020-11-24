Hangman Page vs. John Silver Added To This Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced a new match for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, and it’ll feature Hangman Page squaring off with Dark Order member (and current BTE Champion) John Silver.

The company revealed the new match on Twitter while hyping up Hangman trying to get back on track after losing his match to Kenny Omega in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament finals at Full Gear.

“‘Hangman’ @theAdamPage looks to gain some momentum after his defeat to Omega at Full Gear. But, his opponent @SilverNumber1 of Dark Order is on the same path. Which wrestler comes out on top?” the account wrote.

Here’s the updated card for AEW Dynamite on Wednesday:

*AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Hikaru Shida vs. Anna Jay

*Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian

*PAC and Rey Fenix vs. The Butcher and The Blade with The Bunny

*Will Hobbs vs. TBA

*Adam Page vs. John Silver