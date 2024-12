Hangman Page vs. Orange Cassidy Added to Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

A match between Hangman Page and Orange Cassidy has been added to Wednesday’s Fight for the Fallen edition of AEW Dynamite. The episode will be simulcast on TBS and MAX. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Adam Copeland & FTR vs. Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli

* Hangman Page vs. Orange Cassidy

* Julia Hart vs. Jamie Hayter

* Jeff Jarrett has an announcement