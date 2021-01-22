wrestling / News
Hangman Page vs. Ryan Nemeth Added To AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced a match between Hangman Page and Ryan Nemeth for this week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT. If Nemeth looks slightly familiar, that’s because he’s the brother of WWE Smackdown tag team champion Dolph Ziggler. He previously wrestled for OVW, FCW, and NXT. Here’s the updated lineup for Dynamite:
* The Good Brothers & The Young Bucks vs. The Dark Order
* Chris Jericho & MJF vs. Varsity Blondes
* Britt Baker vs. Shanna
* Hangman Page vs. Ryan Nemeth
* Dax Harwood vs. Jungle Boy
* Eddie Kingston vs. Lance Archer
* Cody responds to Shaq
#HangmanPage returns to singles action against the #HollywoodHunk #RyanNemeth, Wednesday, January 27th on #AEWDynamite
WATCH #AEW Dynamite on @TNTDrama Wednesdays 8e/7, and watch highlights anytime at https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB pic.twitter.com/fXqEwM6U3b
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 22, 2021
