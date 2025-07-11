Hangman Page Reflects On Why AEW Fans Feel Such a Connection To Him

Hangman Page is set to challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship this weekend, and he recently weighed in on why he has gotten so much support from fans. Page appeared on SHAK Wrestling to promote this weekend’s All In: Texas and during the conversation he was asked why he has such a connection with AEW fans.

“That’s for them to decide,” Page said with a chuckle about who the fans back going into All In (per Wrestling Inc). “Whatever you like, that’s up for you to decide.. For me in wrestling — someone that you watch on TV every week that you come to have this kind of relationship with, who you see me to be is always important to me to make sure that what I’m giving you is genuine. It’s true. It’s real.”

He continued, “There’s certain things about me that even at my lowest, I don’t betray. I would not betray. You know, there’s nothing in me…for me in it to betray those things…The me that you see is me…a thousand times over.”

Page will battle Moxley for the World Title in a Texas Deathmatch at All In: Texas which takes place on Saturday and airs live on PPV.