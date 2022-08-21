Hangman Page Reveals His Wrestling Mt. Rushmore

Hangman Page is the latest wrestling star to name his “Mt. Rushmore” of wrestling. The former AEW World Champion was asked the oft-posed question during his Q&A at GalaxyCon recently and shared his thoughts on the topic.

“Four of me,” Page joked in response to the question (per Wrestling Inc). “No, I don’t know. That’s a tough question because I feel so far removed from that being something that I think about.”

He continued, “I guess Hulk Hogan obviously would have to be there, and I guess Ric Flair would have to be there. Maybe The Rock — I don’t know … Definitely probably those three and then someone else who has a greater impact than I am considering currently. Probably, maybe ‘Stone Cold’, I don’t know.”