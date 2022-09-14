wrestling / News
Hank Walker Gets NXT Contract Following Tonight’s Episode
September 14, 2022 | Posted by
Hank Walker has earned himself a spot on the NXT roster. Tonight’s show saw Walker, who has been billed as a security guard (despite appearing on NXT Level Up), faced Javier Bernal in a match and picked up the win. After the show, a video was released with Shawn Michaels offering Walker a contract. You can see the video below.
Walker signed with WWE in March and debuted at a live event in June.
Fresh off his victory on NXT 2.0, @HankWalker_WWE is offered an official #WWENXT contract by @ShawnMichaels. pic.twitter.com/8Pm0280tyS
— WWE (@WWE) September 14, 2022
