Happy Corbin on Looking Up to Triple H and How His Character in WWE Evolved Over Time

– Yahoo! Sports spoke to WWE Superstar Happy Corbin ahead of SummerSlam 2022, where he’s scheduled to face Pat McAfee later this weekend. He also discussed his evolution in the business, comparing it to Triple H and how his WWE character evolved over time. Below are some highlights.

Corbin on his evolution in WWE: “I like my evolution as a performer. I think that very, very few guys have one thing and they stick to it. Even Roman had to adapt and change into what he is now. I think John Cena is a guy who went through a few things before he found what worked and had the insanely long run as what he is today. Outside of those guys, I don’t feel like that many people haven’t had to evolve to stay relevant. Undertaker evolved, Kane evolved, Seth Rollins has evolved. That’s a testament to talent.”

Happy Corbin on looking up to Triple H: “A guy like Hunter [WWE EVP Paul Levesque], I really look up to him, he started as Hunter Hearst Helmsley with the puffy, white shirt and being all prim and proper, to riding motorcycles out at WrestleMania. That evolution of a character is rare, and if you want to be here for a long time, you have to have that adaptability.”

On his SummerSlam match against Pat McAfee: “When I wrestled Roman Reigns or Kurt Angle, people were already angry about something. You’re fighting this uphill battle. With this match against Pat, people seem genuinely excited, it’s going to be a really fun test. We are setting the table to steal the show already.”